500,000 Shares in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIHW) Acquired by Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd

Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Summit Healthcare Acquisition makes up 0.1% of Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMIHW remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIHW)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.