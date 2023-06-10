5,153 Shares in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 812,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 535,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

