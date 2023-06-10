616 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veritiv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Veritiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 3.4% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 5,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veritiv Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Veritiv Co. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $161.84.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

About Veritiv

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

See Also

