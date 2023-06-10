6,951 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,993. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

