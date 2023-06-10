7,195 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Shares of NVDA opened at $387.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The company has a market cap of $957.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

