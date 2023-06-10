7,277 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

