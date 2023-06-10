772 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after acquiring an additional 653,867 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $420.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $425.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

