7,800 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DVN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 6,109,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

