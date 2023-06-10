93,575 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Inhibrx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Inhibrx by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inhibrx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

