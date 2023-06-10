Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.93

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.93 and traded as high as C$16.50. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$16.46, with a volume of 1,401 shares.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$278.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

