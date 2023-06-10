Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.16

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.16 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 75.75 ($0.94). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.93), with a volume of 26,437 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

