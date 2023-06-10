Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN) Trading Down 1.8%

Aceragen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 10,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 196,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Aceragen Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aceragen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aceragen during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aceragen during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aceragen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Aceragen Company Profile

Aceragen, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Stories

