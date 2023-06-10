Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $162,443.39 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003030 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

