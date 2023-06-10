Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,999 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 3.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,913. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

