ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.91.
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
