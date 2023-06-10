ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.91.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 354,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 354,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,304,393 shares of company stock valued at $69,148,703. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.