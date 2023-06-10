Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 45,099 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 660,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,440. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.