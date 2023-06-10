AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDZ. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.