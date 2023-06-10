Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

ANYYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

