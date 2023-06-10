AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.19. 1,369,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,118,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIDR. DA Davidson downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,127.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

