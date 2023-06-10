AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Down 0.5%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 16,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 27,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

AI Powered Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About AI Powered Equity ETF

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

