Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $873.18

Aion (AION) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $436,558.88 and approximately $873.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00049860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018102 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

