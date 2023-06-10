Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.77. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 20,466 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Stories

