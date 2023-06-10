Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Position Boosted by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Akoya Biosciences worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of AKYA opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 92.02% and a negative return on equity of 109.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

