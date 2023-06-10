Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Raised to $212.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Alamo Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alamo Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamo Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

