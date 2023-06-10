Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) PT Raised to $212.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Alamo Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $181.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $186.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
