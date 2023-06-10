Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $891.42 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Algorand has a market cap of $891.42 million and $34.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,636,839,464 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,369,448 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.