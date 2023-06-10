Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.84. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 83,589 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Further Reading

