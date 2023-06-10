All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,001,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294,910. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

