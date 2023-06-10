All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 19,777,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,384,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.