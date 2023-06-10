All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,666,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,948,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.