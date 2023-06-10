All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up about 1.1% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 889,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 744,027 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 137,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 738.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 234,407 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. 289,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

