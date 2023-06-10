All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,358. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.611 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

