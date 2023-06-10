Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Stock Price Up 5%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Alliance Mining Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.12.

About Alliance Mining

(Get Rating)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.