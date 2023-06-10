AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.60. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 121,720 shares.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

