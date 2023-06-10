AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.60. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 121,720 shares.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
