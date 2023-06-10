Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 439,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,683. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

