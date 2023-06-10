Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is RDST Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RDST Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 6.5% of RDST Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RDST Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,778,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,238,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

