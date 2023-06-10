Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 181,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,460.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 294,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. 4,186,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

