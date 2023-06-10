Alpine Global Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,905 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 0.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHN remained flat at $11.71 during midday trading on Friday. 8,317,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214,704. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

