Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,945,372. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

