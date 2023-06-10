Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,211,199. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

