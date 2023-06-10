Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,725 Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.14% of Portillo’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Portillo’s by 640.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 315,877 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 523,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,601 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 600,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,197. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Portillo’s

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.