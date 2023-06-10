Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 107,160 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alpine Global Management LLC lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,160 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,182,407 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CPNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,746,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.42 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

