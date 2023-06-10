Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $593,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Maximus by 1,722.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 159,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.