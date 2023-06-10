Alpine Peaks Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection makes up 2.8% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.56% of Resources Connection worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 171,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $567.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

