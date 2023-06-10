Alpine Peaks Capital LP Purchases 40,610 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Robert Half International makes up approximately 4.4% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.2 %

RHI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 820,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,693. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

