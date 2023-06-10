ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

(Get Rating)

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.