AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,122,084 shares in the company, valued at $219,614,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,907,764.20.

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

Shares of APE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,069,252. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

