Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

