Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.75.

Amedisys stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

