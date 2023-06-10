American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Up 0.4%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 10,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Acquisition Opportunity

In related news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 149,850 shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,535,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

