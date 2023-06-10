American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Up 0.4%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 10,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.
In related news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 149,850 shares of American Acquisition Opportunity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,535,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.
