American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

